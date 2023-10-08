Santa Margherita – No further land consumption and more spaces for pedestrians along the streets and for greenery in the urban context: this is how it must be, the Santa Margherita of the future, according to the project scheme of the municipal urban plan, drawn up by the specifically established structure in 2021, now voted by the council and destined for examination by the Liguria Region offices. Ninety days must pass to obtain the strategic environmental assessment, then it will be possible to move on to drawing up the contents of the new city planning tool in detail. «The Puc scheme constitutes the start of the process of our urban plan – say the mayor, Paolo Donadoniand the councilor in charge, former councillor, Linda Peruggi -. Its adoption is functional to the definition of the contents of the environmental report that will be considered in the context of the Vas: therefore it is a simplified document that contains territorial indications which subsequently, on the basis of the preliminary comparison with the competent bodies, will be explored in depth and therefore will constitute the discipline contained in the Puc documents to be adopted by the city council”.

As you know, this is a moment that has been long overdue. The Municipality of Santa Margherita had in fact adopted the preliminary Puc project way back in 2012. The current scheme, the municipal administration says, took into account the work already carried out previously, the observations presented and the contributions already provided by the superordinate bodies , but also “of the changing needs of the territory and of the interventions carried out in the meantime”. The stated objectives? «Do not allow consumption of the land but limit yourself to it only recovery of the existing, with actions aimed at monitoring; increase the provision of public spaces, to be used for parking and maneuvering areas; promote pedestrian access and increase green areas, recovering the most valuable areas for use as much as possible and pursuing the methodology of parking in a structure as a substitute, rather than additional, to that on the street, protecting the landscape of our territory”.

The car parks in the structure that can be created are the known ones: railway yard, via Fratelli Arpe, via Martiri del Turchino. By freeing the streets from cars, the aim is to expand the pedestrian areas, particularly on the promenade and in the historic centre. The port? “It will certainly have to remain public,” he replies Donadoni. Greenery should be encouraged, also with regard to private assets to be restored (and in a recent municipal council, rainwater collection tanks were also considered). The mayor promises public meetings and sharing and the first discussion, shortly, should be with urban planning professionals. Donadoni closes with thanks Peruggi and the municipal structure composed of the manager Rosaura Sancineto and from Francesca Olivari plus the architect Stefania Vernazza for external support. From the opposition, the inevitable reference to the very long timescales: «Nine years have passed since the safeguard regime expired – he says Fabiola Brunetti“Project Santa together with you” – We have brought the topic to the city council continuously, so I am still happy that the process is being unblocked, even if by now I would have expected it to be done in the next term».