Santa Lucía, a small city in the department of Francisco Morazán in Honduras, became the first municipality in the Central American country to adopt cryptocurrencies as a form of current payment. Through a project named Bitcoin Valley, About 60 local businesses have been trained to use, invest and save in digital currencies, in an effort to attract more tourists and follow the example of neighboring countries such as El Salvador.
#Santa #Lucía #city #Honduras #adopt #cryptocurrencies
Leave a Reply