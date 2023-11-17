The new Santa Fe XRT is a great box of blocks. Can we have these?

No disrespect, the Hyundai Santa Fe was one of the first decent South Korean cars that you bought because you wanted it, not just because of the warranty conditions and the interesting price. And the price was really interesting: a simple 2.0 with manual gearbox cost the same as a Golf 2.0.

We are now many generations further. We are now on the fifth generation, which has the factory code MX5 (yes, really). The Sante Fe started out as a kind of shrunken and melted Porsche Cayenne clone, although it is fair to say that the Santa Fe came onto the market earlier. Since then, the Santa Fe has always been a very neat car, a functional crossover.

Nice and angular and chunky

And now that is still the case, but they have opted for an extremely angular and chunky appearance. There is a bit of overlap with the Ioniq 5 in terms of protractor use. The rear in particular with low, wide headlights is crazy, special, unique and great at the same time.

The front: it is also recognizable and nice and cool. In terms of appearance, this Hyundai looks a bit like the Ford Flex and that is a big compliment. But then the question is of course: does it look this good in real life? Well, it won’t surprise you: yes!

Santa Fe XRT

Our raging reporter @RubenPriest is currently in Dr.’s city. Dre, Snoop Dogg and 2Pac, where the LA Auto Show is currently taking place. And what is the car like ‘in the flesh’? Still impressive. The Santa Fe has grown considerably compared to its not-too-small predecessor.

The length is 4.83 meters, with a wheelbase of 2.82 meters. The width – without mirrors – is 1.90 meters and the device is 1.72 meters or 1.78 meters high, depending on the version.

There are various versions, including the just introduced XRT, an extra rugged version that will premiere at the 2023 LA Auto Show. Particularly in the States these types of variants are impossible to sleep on. Whether the Santa Fe will also come to the Netherlands has not yet been confirmed, but it seems likely to us.

This article Santa Fe XRT is a wonderful box of blocks first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Santa #XRT #wonderful #box #blocks