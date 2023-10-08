There is strong turbulence in Independiente Santa Fe, the capital club was left without a coach after the departure of Hubert Bodhert, who was dismissed this Sunday after a meeting of the leaders.

Although the departure of the Cartagena coach was a few minutes ago, the management leadership of Santa Fe would already have his replacement to take charge of the club for the remainder of the Colombian League season.

According to information from some media, Uruguayan coach Pablo Peirano is the main candidate to take charge of Independiente Santa Fe and would already have everything ready to take over as coach.

Pablo Peirano’s resume

Peirano, a 48-year-old Uruguayan, arrived in Colombia for the first time in 2003, as a player for the defunct Centauros de Villavicencio. On the bench, first, he was a technical assistant: he reached the final of the 2013 U-20 World Cup as part of the coaching staff headed by Juan Verzeri.

As a field assistant, he returned to the country in 2015, alongside his compatriot Gerardo Pelusso, to lead Santa Fe, which was given the most important title in its history, the Copa Sudamericana that year, by winning in the final. to Huracán of Argentina in shots from the penalty spot.

After his abrupt departure from Santa Fe, before a classic against Millonarios, Peirano began his career as a coach in 2017, at Racing de Montevideo. The following year he directed Danubio, also from Uruguay.

In 2019 he arrived in Peru to coach Carlos Mannucci de Trujillo, where he remained until 2021, and in 2022 he assumed the technical direction of Cusco FC, which he returned to the first division at the end of that year.

Peirano left office on September 18, after a bad campaign in the second half of the year. In the first tournament of the year he had been fourth. Now, he left Cusco in 12th place.

The Uruguayan had already been suggested to lead Santa Fe in May of this year, after the departure of Harold Rivera, but his commitments in Peru prevented him from taking office.

The instability of the Santa Fe bank

Since Eduardo Méndez returned to the presidency of Santa Fe, in mid-2019, Santa Fe has had seven coaching staff changes. When he took over, the coach was the Argentine Patricio Camps, who left the team in a very uncomfortable position.

In his replacement came Harold Rivera, who in his first stage kept the team away from relegation and took it to the final in 2020. He left office on the sixth date of the 2021-I League, after an incredible defeat against River Plate in the Cup Libertadores, who played without a goalkeeper and without substitutes.

Grigori Méndez replaced Rivera and won the only title of Méndez’s second era, the 2021 Superliga. Then the Argentine Martín Cardetti, the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias, a second stage of Rivera, Gerardo Bedoya and, finally, Hubert Bodhert.

