Santa Fe won the 313th edition of the capital classic, in a match that could have been a historic victory over Millonarios. The self-love of the blues at the end of the game prevented the disaster, caused by themselves, from being worse.

It was just 2-4, a result that also ended the blues’ 21-game unbeaten streak in Bogotá. Santa Fe celebrated its promotion in the table with its fans and Millonarios was very badly placed in the standings.

When the game was 11 against 11, Santa Fe generated much more danger, even though the ball was in the hands of the players in white for longer, the color that Millonarios chose to play the classic.

However, what the blues had experienced for a good part of the campaign happened to the reds in the first half: a lack of aim that ruined all good attacking intentions. José Aja hit the post after a poor start by goalkeeper Juan Moreno and Éver Valencia hit the post.

On the other hand, Millonarios, arriving much less, scored 1-0: at 36 minutes, Millonarios began to play and play until they found Sander Navarro well projected to attack. The side’s center deflected off Iván Scarpeta and the ball fell into the six-yard box, where Jader Valencia beat goalkeeper Antony Silva.

Until then, the match seemed favorable for Millonarios. But before the end of the first half, Mackalister Silva attacked Jhojan Torres very hard. The blue captain began to apologize to everyone since Carlos Ortega called the foul. The VAR then showed him that the action was red. Silva left asking the audience for forgiveness.

It was not the only video arbitration intervention in the first stage. Éver Valencia scored the ball on a counterattack, but the play was invalidated due to a very tight offside. The measurement was made with the shoulder

Whatever Alberto Gamero had proposed in the dressing room to protect the 1-0 with one less was over in 60 seconds: Daniel Giraldo went with his studs forward to fight for a ball in the middle of the field with Éver Valencia. With one leg he took the ball and with the other he hit his rival. Red sung, without the need for VAR.

Santa Fe went all out on the attack and Millonarios only lasted 11 minutes. A great goal from Christian Marrugo, who controlled and turned before finishing after a cross from Éver Valencia, tied the score.



Millonarios made all the mistakes he could in the next ten minutes. Like, for example, trying to play heads-up with two fewer players. That was fertile ground for Santa Fe’s second goal, which did not take long to arrive: a center from Fabián Sambueza and a shot from Émmerson Batalla, who had entered for Torres, who left after Giraldo’s hit.

The changes that Gamero did not make at 1-1 appeared at 2-1: Cataño and Leonardo Castro left and Jorge Arias and Juan Carlos Pereira entered. But the field was already inclined towards the north arch. And to complete, goalkeeper Moreno dropped a ball that fell to Yeison Moreno to score the third, at 16 of the second half.

There was half an hour left and now everything was looking like a red rout. Moreno had his second goal and Santa Fe’s fourth, in a three-touch play and a luxury clearance by Marrugo, at 20.

Millonarios took some self-respect to score: Pereira tried from a distance, Silva sent it to the corner kick and from there, the locals scored with a double header: Juan Pablo Vargas enabled it and Valencia scored again, at 28.

Incredibly, the second blue goal scared Santa Fe, who lost control of the match. Millonarios was emboldened in search of another goal, although it no longer had the weapons to do so. He ended up attacking with Vargas, Llinás, Pereira, Arias…

Santa Fe is third in the table, with 18 points, while Millonarios closed a worrying first half of the championship, which sinks it into 13th place, victim of its own mistakes.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc​

