The lionesses of Santa Fe they are true beasts. With teeth and claws they defended themselves and bit the 0-0 draw against América and ended up devouring the Women’s League, to ratify the title after their 2-0 win last Sunday in Bogotá. The biggest! The first champions of the Women’s League are now the current champions of Colombian soccer! They have three stars on their shield: no other team can reach them!

It was a final of tension, struggle, suffering, control and pressure. That was the first time. Ten minutes of gale from America, shaking the defense of Santa Fe who rejected two shots in the 18 and held on the edge of their area. Catalina Usme’s high header after two minutes and, two minutes later, a shot from Mariana Muñoz that bounced off the goalkeeper Yessica Velasquez.

The storm raged: Karla Viancha, one of Santa Fe’s goalscorers, left in tears after 12 minutes because she sprained her right knee. She came out on a stretcher, went back inside and after taking just four steps she dropped down: “I can’t,” she lamented. “I can’t,” she said with tears streaming down her face.

With his departure, Santa Fe’s evident lack of offensive interest was further highlighted: his only job was defensive, holding on and bursting the ball. Before the break, she endured another American attack, who centered and bounced shots at 18 o’clock, but she had no clear goal options, nor in the possible scoring play that the VAR fairly denied because the goalkeeper put the ball in the air with her hands, after a push and a high carom of almost own goal. América was there, but without creating scoring options.

Tension, struggle, suffering, control and pressure: as was the first half, the second came out: And Santa Fe lacked three eternal quarters of an hour to endure and suffer! And America lacked three eternal quarters of an hour to try and persist!

America was a tennis ball that bounced off the wall of Santa Fe: shots from distance, whipping on the edge of the area, deflected headers…

And so it was until minute 90, when another ball shot, this one from 25 meters from the American María Agudelo, almost split the horizontal in two… Ugh!

But soccer, like life, is so ironic that Santa Fe almost won in the last match: a rebound from their own field, 65 meters, that stung America’s goalkeeper in front and jumped over her head and he almost got into it while the concierge was chasing him.

The final between the best visiting team in the tournament (undefeated, six wins and five draws, with last night) and the best local team in the League (which had won all its games at home until last night) was a match of tension, fight, suffering control and pressure in which Santa Fe was a defensive beast. The pure lionesses are the champions of the Women’s League!

