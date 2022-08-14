Santa Fe achieved a key victory to remain among the top eight in the League with two formulas written in the history books of the institution: a goal in the 90th minute and a headed goal, scored by Harold Rivera, to defeat 2-1 Sports Tolima.

The team led by Alfredo Arias can see progress in their game. They come to him, but he no longer looks so exposed on defense. He has improved in control of the ball and the game. However, he needs to translate all that into the most important thing, the goals.

That aspect, that of the definition, will be the one that Santa Fe must work on the most in the coming days. In that first stage, the clearest play he had to score was almost an own goal, when Fabián Mosquera deflected Matías Mier’s cross with his head: the ball hit the post.

Tolima, on the other hand, arrived much less, endured in their field and continues to suffer from a payroll rotation forced by injuries, which still do not allow coach Hernán Torres to have a complete squad.

Action from the match Santa Fe vs. Tolima.

But the clearest opportunity of the first half was for the visitors, in a one-on-one between Kevin Pérez and goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos that was decided in favor of the second.

With the help of VAR, Santa Fe found the formula to go ahead, 6 minutes into the second half. The video arbitration judges warned central defender Wílmar Roldán of a touch under goalkeeper William Cuesta to Edwin Herrera, when the ball was already long and the danger was exhausted.

The referee paid attention, pointed to the white dot and Wilson Morelo he put it down, tight to the stick of Cuesta’s left hand.

Action from the match Santa Fe vs. Tolima.

With the goal against, Tolima took immediate shock measures: they refreshed the creation zone with the entry of Luis Miranda instead of the Peruvian Raziel García. Santa Fe kept precautions, made his debut with a brand midfielder, Johan Torres, and put together a block to try to stop the visitor.

Tactical chess allowed Tolima to put Santa Fe in check, with a goal from Yohandry Orozco at 34 of the second stage, after a contact by Junior Hernández and with a detour that left Castellanos stopped.

Again, the VAR gave Santa Fe a second chance to go ahead, detecting a stomp by Mosquera on Geisson Perea. Clear penalty. Morelo returned to stand in front of the ball. The collector and the goalkeeper changed: Cuesta threw himself to his right, Moreno kicked to the center and the goalkeeper saved with his foot, at 41 minutes of the second half.

Tolima seemed closer to victory. But in the 90th minute, Santa Fe was faithful to its history and scored the 2-1, in a very strange double header in the area: after a cross from Mosquera, Morelo threw himself into a popcorn, but the ball was rising towards the left, and there, Harold Rivera, who came to accompany the play, entered running over to score the red victory goal.

Already with the 2-1, Arias, now yes, decided to defend himself in the seven minutes of substitution, put together a defense of five and endured to achieve a very important victory, with which the coach wins more and more points, in the table and with the swelling.

