Santa Fe has that suffering in its team veins, that of being wounded, panting and hungry, and suddenly getting up to roar with a powerful echo, launching the lethal claw and burying the lion’s fangs in its prey to show that it is alive. That is Santa Fe, the one who knows how to suffer to succeed, the one who lives on courage and enjoys the miracle. This Wednesday, Santa Fe, with Gerardo Bedoya as provisional DT, needs to ingratiate himself with his history, with his identity, so as not to be taken out of the group of eight and play the home runs.

Until a week ago Santa Fe was a single crisis, a lament. He had to leave his technical Harold Rivera to calm the troubled waters. Bedoya arrived as an emergency DT, without time to design or invent something, just to make up the payroll, speak and print his stamp of inexhaustible struggle.

hope cardinal

So Santa Fe, with Bedoya, has already roared. He did it on Sunday night when he defeated Huila 5-0. It was a vital victory because it restored the team’s confidence, which had been diminished, and allowed them to return to the group of eight (they are seventh with 26 points). The visit game to Once Caldas remains, to confirm that this Santa Fe is Santa Fe.

“It seems that if it’s not suffering, we don’t like it: we’re going to suffer,” Bedoya said on Sunday, and his phrase was like a statement, a battle cry at the press conference that echoed in the locker room. Bedoya, who was a cardinal player of the bravest, and who was his coach in the past, knows what it means to defend that shirt.

That is why he speaks as he speaks: “The idea is to qualify. We have been here for a very short time, the emotional is very important. The change cannot be drastic, it is complex. Promise something? Delivery. It will be complete. We are going to try to make it difficult for the rival, ”he added.

Gerardo knows that he arrived provisionally, initially for two games, but he knows that nothing is final. The club is looking for a foreign DT, but from within the club they assure that if Santa Fe qualifies, everything will be evaluated. So Bedoya’s future is also at stake.

Gerardo Bedoya, DT OF Santa Fe. Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora / CEET

Wilson Morelo, who returned to goal after three dry months, reinforces Bedoya’s idea. “Santa Fe is a team that always has to look up, because of its history and everything it represents. If we go in, we are going to be a stone in the shoe for anyone, ”he announces.

Santa Fe seemed collapsed and is inside. It depends on yourself. If he stays out, it will be the result of his irregular campaign. But he has strength, payroll and motivation, and he is going against an eliminated rival. Winning is his only certainty, without looking at the calculator or at the rivals who play at the same time. Santa Fe appeals to its history and its identity and never loses hope.

Once Caldas vs. Santa Fe

7 p.m.

TV: www.winspors.co

Clear: 107

Directv: 636

Movistar 899

