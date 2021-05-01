In the framework of the opening of the session of the Legislature, Governor Omar Perotti announced this Saturday that Santa Fe will have its own medicinal cannabis oil plant.

The initiative is part of the second stage of the project that began in the previous administration from the sanction of the national law that enabled the cultivation of marijuana to investigate its therapeutic and palliative use.

At the beginning of his speech, the Rafael announced that this year the first public production will be launched to “satisfy demand at the local level” in the state health system and LAPOS, the province’s social work.

The Executive aims to provide the medicine without having to import it, although in this instance they will begin to make it with inputs purchased abroad. “In a second stage we are going to carry out the complete processdeveloping our own medicinal cannabis oil plant, “Perotti remarked.

The body in charge of finalizing the plan is the Pharmaceutical Industrial Laboratory (LIF), currently in charge of manufacturing 40 products for public health centers. Among them, misoprostol stands out to guarantee access to the legal interruption of pregnancy, a drug whose use was approved by ANMAT last February.

In relation to the proposal launched during the administration of his predecessor Miguel Lifschitz, Perotti pointed out that the Ministry of Production, Science and Technology will continue working together with the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (Inta) to specify the public production of medicinal cannabis.

By mid-2019 there were three places in folder to make the first seed cropAlthough the decree to regulate Law 27,350 was only published at the end of last year.

Months after the enactment of the regulation during the presidency of Mauricio Macri, the LIF was listed among the 22 state laboratories that signed an agreement to manufacture the drug. In addition to the elaboration, the Santa Fe governor anticipated that collaborate in clinical trials with the Dr. Ricardo Gutiérrez Children’s Hospital “to verify its benefits in other pathologies.”

During the management of the Progressive Front, the Executive and the Inta proposed to establish the first planting in the Experimental Operational Center from Ángel Gallardo, a town located north of the provincial capital. The facilities were inaugurated at the end of 2016 as part of an agreement between both actors. Two other alternatives were also being considered in the north and south of the Santa Fe territory.

The production of medicinal cannabis by the LIF will facilitate distribution in the public health system and to LAPOS patients. Among other pathologies, the drug allows treating people with refractory epilepsy.

In Rosario, the organization Mothers who are Planted presented a collective protection before the federal Justice to allow them to grow cannabis in order to care for their children.

In mid-2019, the Court of Appeals of that jurisdiction made room for an extraordinary appeal for the issue to be addressed by the Supreme Court of the Nation.

Rosary beads. Correspondent.