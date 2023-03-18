Santa Fe will debut its third jersey against Junior

“Proudly Bogotanos” is the name of the Santa Fe third kitwhich will be released this Saturday in Barranquilla against Junior on the 9th of betplay league.

Kappa Colombia revealed the design that pays homage to Bogotá with references such as the Colpatria Tower, the El Campín and Monserrate stadium, among other emblematic places in the country’s capital.

“Inspired by the beauty of Bogotá and those places that make us feel proud of the city where our first love was born.“, wrote the official account of Santa Fe presenting the shirt that will be on sale from this March 18.

From the moment the new shirt was released, many of its fans criticized how unsightly the homage to Bogotá was seen, although they were identified with the use of the old shield that refers to the founding of the institution.

Although the list of travelers to Barranquilla has not yet been revealed, it was learned that Harold Rivera was able to recover Wilson Morelo, who was enabled after suffering a muscle spasm in his back and although he will be summoned, his ownership is not assured.

The casualties that Santa Fe will have will be in defense. Neither Kevin Mantilla nor Marlon Torres entered into the coach’s plans because they did not receive the endorsement to rejoin.

