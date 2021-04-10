Rosario (correspondent) .- Despite the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, this Friday it was confirmed that Santa Fe will apply the Gender Parity Law for the next elections. The regulations approved last year will be implemented for the first time on a schedule that will coincide with that of the national legislative elections.

According to one of the two decrees signed by Governor Omar Perotti in relation to the issue, voting in open, simultaneous and mandatory primaries (Paso) will take place on August 8. The generals will be held on October 24.

Given that there is still the possibility of postponing the call to the polls in the face of health emergencies, the Executive set the dates to adjust to any subsequent changes for the renewal of seats in Congress.

The Nation’s proposal aims to move the elections “for the only time” to September and November in the face of the second wave of COVID-19 infections. In Santa Fe, they established a position in advance on the issue and argued that the objective is “prevent citizens from attending four times in one year to elect authorities, limiting the spread of the virus and complying with what is mandated by “the provincial Constitution on the protection of health as a fundamental right.

Regardless of the deadlines, the main novelty for this campaign is that the lists for councilor will be armed for the first time respecting gender parity.

Thus, male and female candidates should occupy interspersed places, so that there are not, for example, two men consecutively.

The regulation also establishes equal participation to appoint positions in the three branches of the State and in the political parties in Santa Fe.

In fact, the Executive vetoed the first bill approved in October for that criterion to be extended to the formulas of governor or governor and vice versa, something that finally the Legislature approved.

This year, in the province 14 mayors and members are elected all the communal commissions of the towns, although in the latter case the parity will only be implemented as of 2023.

On the other hand, the renewal by halves in the municipal councils is already beginning to be defined following the law that Governor Perotti regulated this Friday, four months after its final enactment.

The Secretary of State for Equality and Gender of Santa Fe, Celia Arena, affirmed that the entry into force of the law expresses “a deep conviction and political decision to advance in concrete actions in favor of equality” in the province.

“For us, this law is symbol of popular demand and social justice“, she affirmed when highlighting the fight of the Table for Parity and the organized women’s movement.

In parallel with the provincial elections, this year 9 of the 19 seats in Deputies will be renewed and the three of the Senate. In the latter case, the Justicialista Party (PJ) aspires to retain the majority and its current occupants, Roberto Mirabella and María de los Ángeles Sacnun, are in the running to renew the mandate.

In the lower house, Together for Change is the strength you have the most to lose, as five representatives conclude their mandate from the PRO alliance, the Radical Civic Union (UCR) and the Civic Coalition: Albor Cantard, Gonzalo del Cerro, Luciano Laspina, Lucila Lehmann and Gisela Scaglia.

Everyone’s Front has three seats up for grabs and the remainder corresponds to the radical Luis Contigiani, who joined the Progressive Front with the support of socialism and later distanced himself due to his stance against the legalization of abortion.

NE