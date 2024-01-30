Santa Fe stumbled After two consecutive victories that had emboldened him, he lost as a visitor against La Equidad, 1-0, in a match on the third round of Colombian soccer.

Santa Fe was not comfortable, he did not have the freedom to play what he wants or what he tries. He was a Santa Fe tied up, without spark, extinguished. The team that was packed with victories against Pasto and Envigado crashed.



The game started slow, boring, with two teams that were too cautious. La Equidad had a little more initiative. He created the first shot on goal when 25 minutes into the game.

Santa Fe had no way to go from defense to attack, it had no surprise, Rodallega He was recast in the attack, well covered. He was a conformist Santa Fe. But the situation changed in the 28th minute when the local goal came.

Fabian VIáfara It passed like a flurry through the right zone, where the absence of Dairon Mosquetra was felt, where he improvised Elvis Perlazaleft two players in the way before shooting a very effective cross, the goalkeeper Marmolejo went out to cut but he only touched the wind, and at his back he waited Léiner Escalante which he received alone and scored with a header to make it 1-0.

The cardinal team was left cold. Now it was his turn to take the initiative, to find a way to attack a rival who was going to defend himself bravely. Rodallega had a good header so that the local goalkeeper did not fall asleep in his goal.

In the second half, Santa Fe tried to be more aggressive, but lacked pause and depth. Pablo Peirano He took out Perlaza and brought in Castañeda, to see if Castañeda would give him ideas. But no, not many.

Santa Fe felt pressured by the clock, La Equidad was a closed block that gave no opportunities. What's more, in an attack he almost scored the second and goalkeeper Marmolejo avoided it.

Santa Fe revived its old ghosts again, attacking with desperation and anguish, and in one of those Rodallega was almost the hero with a spectacular overhead kick. He passed by. That was it, Santa Fe lost its first game of the year.

