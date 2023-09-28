Santa Fe and Deportivo Pereira were bored in El Campín in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup, in a 0-0 that left little to tell and that once again left doubts with their game, beyond the fact that

Hubert Bodhert, the Santa Fe coach, decided to give priority to the League and in this match he put an alternate roster, in which only four of the starters that beat this same team on Sunday were retained: José Aja, Dairon Mosquera, Enrique Serje and Yeison Moreno.

On the Pereira side, Alejandro Restrepo, already resigned to elimination in the League, bets all his chips on the Cup to return to the Libertadores, in which he was so excited in his debut this year, and set the base roster.

But neither the local substitute squad nor the visitor’s “international” squad had the football to put together an attacking play, in a tight game, with very few emotions, which drew few applause from the few spectators who came to El Campín.

Only in the second half, when Bodhert brought on the two experienced players on the squad, Christian Marrugo and Hugo Rodallega, did Santa Fe begin to worry.

The best chance would be generated precisely by Rodallega when he appeared by surprise on the wing and opened space for Batalla, who missed an almost done goal in the 76th minute, by finishing very high in front of Quintana’s goal.

Then Monroy forgave in a great play in which he left four rival markers scattered, he finished on goal but Espitia timely handled it. Santa Fe wanted to respond with a great option from Serje that ended up in the goalkeeper’s body.

And so time passed, with a great catch from the visitor’s Pereira and Santa Fe’s inability to do any damage against a rival who was waiting for him, well positioned and disciplined. Everything to be decided on October 4, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

