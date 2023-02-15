Santa Fe he was indebted in his first game with his fans in El Campín, after having drawn two draws as a visitor, in Montería and Medellín. Weak in attack and exposed in defence, they lost 0-2 with sports grass and left many things to review.

With the return of Harold Rivera to Bogotá as Santa Fe coach, after having faced the first two away games, the team only had three new faces compared to last year’s squad, not counting the return of Kelvin Osorio.

Fabián Viáfara, as a right back, made a good tandem with Jersson González coming out on the right wing. Julián Millán played a correct game, until the play that ended up defining the game arrived. Iván Rojas, the central midfielder, alternated good and bad and suffered in the second half with the speed of the rival attackers.

Santa Fe bet on some mid-distance shots and trying to open the game on the wings, but without creating too much danger near Diego Martínez’s goal.

Pasto knew how to take care of his spaces, he attacked when he could and also scared him when he could, although not without being very demanding for goalkeeper José Silva either.

From the illusion of Rodallega to the disappointment of the game

The entry of José Enamorado in the intermission, instead of González, seemed to give Santa Fe another look, and then, when Rivera Sr. decided to bring in Hugo Rodallega, a few minutes of emotion came in the middle of a cold night: the first ball he touched, of first intention, demanded the goalkeeper Martínez. And then, José Aja had an almost equal play, with the same result, goalkeeper as a figure.

When the game seemed to lean to the red side, a handball from Julián Millán, when he tried to sweep to cut off a cross, was sanctioned as a penalty, correctly, by the young referee Luis Delgado. Edwar López left Silva with no option with a shot very close to the post of his left hand.

Santa Fe felt the blow and became desperate, in the game and in the attitude, to the point of being exposed to the speed of a team that took confidence to try to increase the advantage.

To complete, in the 90th minute, Aja lost his tongue with Delgado, who showed him the direct red card, and there, Pasto found the courage and space to do what he wanted. The expulsion sets a very complicated precedent for Santa Fe: he has not finished any game with 11: Christian Marrugo was expelled in Medellín and Kelvin Osorio, in Montería.

Thus, in the third minute of replacement, the red defense had a very bad return, the Ecuadorian Billy Arce (a very interesting player, who came on for Camilo Ayala in the 71st minute), won the back and touched the heart of the area and there, Johan Campaña sentenced the game with 0-2.

Pasto did not beat Santa Fe in Bogotá 16 years ago. At that time he was the Colombian champion and Carlos Rodas left El Campín in silence. This Tuesday he was thrashed and worried. Now, the one with the problems is Santa Fe.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

