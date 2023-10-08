Santa Fe He had his worst game so far in the League. They lost 0-5 against the leader Águilas Doradas in El Campín, ended up confused, erratic, without solutions, beaten, humiliated, and, to top it off, with 10 men.

Santa Fe started the game with ambition, with a clear decision to keep the three points. And it was for the goal, although as usual, it lacked clarity. And in front of him he had a very dangerous rival, the leader, the surprising Águilas, who did not forgive and beat him.

First, at 23 minutes, Águilas had a quick counterattack that ended in a penalty by goalkeeper Silva against Salazar. Marco Perez He hit a stick and Silva almost arrived, it was 0-1 in 26 minutes.

Rodallega had the tie but the goalkeeper Jose Contreras He managed to stretch his leg and miraculously avoided the goal. Then Viáfara had it with a cross shot and again the goalkeeper saved and stretched his team down.

And Santa Fe was there, trying by all means, when Águilas gave him the second blow. Again from Marco Pérez, who this time received a low center and first shot and scored against the passivity of the Cardinal defense.

Santa Fe had to take risks in the second half, it was exposed behind, Rivas almost scored the third, Silva had a save, and ahead the Cardinal team did not find the formula for the goal. Only Rodallega looked for it, as in a half-turn shot that passed close.

And as if that weren’t enough drama, Santa Fe lost by expulsion to Johan Torreswho was their only man on record, due to a strong foul reviewed by the VAR.

With 10 players, Santa Fe was an even more vulnerable team. And Águilas did not stop and the goals fell in a cascade: Rivas scored the third, Salazar scored the fourth with a nice shot from a post, and Wilson Morelothe former Santa Fe, scored the fifth in an individual play.

Santa Fe lost badly, it is still among the eight for now with 23 points, but it is increasingly threatened and entered intensive care.

