Santa Fe had his first disappointment of the second half of the season in the Betplay League, after falling at home, in El Campín, 0-1 against La Equidad, on matchday 3.

According to the criteria of

Santa Fe did not have a good performance, but its nightmare began at the start of the match, in the 2nd minute when La Equidad surprised it on a corner kick and scored. The cardinal team had not even touched the ball, they entered the field asleep and that cost them the defeat.

Santa Fe entered asleep

The cross was from Beckham Castro, there was confusion in the area, no one could clear the ball, Daniel Torres released the mark Felipe Acostawho only had to point the ball to score.

In Santa Fe they were cold, there was still a whole game ahead, but they were not going to find clarity to at least get a draw.

Santa Fe vs. La Equidad. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

The team lacked clarity and fluidity, stumbled against a rival that was very well positioned on the court, which nullified Santa Fe’s ideas, which did not find the formula.

In the second half he entered Hugo Rodallegawho reappeared in the team, and joined Agustín Rodríguez. The team began to arrive, Rodallega had several shots outside. His contribution was noted, the attack was reactivated, but the aim was lacking.

Coach Pablo Peirano moved his board, made more changes, launched an attack with many crosses into the area, while La Equidad defended with everything, with many men, with solidity. Rodallega had a chance, a header that went over his head in a great opportunity, then he had a good shot, but nothing. It didn’t go in.

Santa Fe vs. La Equidad in the Betplay League. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

The match ended in anguish, in the stands and on the field, with Santa Fe attacking desperately, without precision. Time was running out and the goal did not come. In the end, it was the first defeat for the Cardinals and a great victory for La Equidad.

SPORTS

More sports news