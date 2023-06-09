Santa Fe vs. University, LIVE: the Lion plays his future in the South American

Independiente Santa Fe plays its last cards in the Copa Sudamericana, when it faces Universitario from Peru on the fifth date of the group stage.

The tie, this Thursday, between Goiás and Gimnasia de La Plata (0-0) left Santa Fe depending on itself to qualify: it will have to win if it wants to go first. A tie would only leave him with the option of the playoffs.

Santa Fe’s last game in this instance of the tournament will be on June 28 against the Brazilian team, also in Bogotá.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Santa Fe and Universitario