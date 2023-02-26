Santa Fe vs. Unión Magdalena, live: La Liga, live

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe celebrates a goal against La Equidad.
Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO
Santa Fe celebrates a goal against La Equidad.
Leandro Castellanos says goodbye to the red fans. Follow the minute by minute.
In the last presentation of Leandro Castellanos as a professional player, Santa Fe receives the Union Magdalena on the sixth date of the 2023-I League.
The Norte Santander goalkeeper was part of the squad that won the 2015 South American Cup, the 2016 Suruga Bank Cup and the 2016-II League.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Santa Fe and Union Magdalena
