Monday, February 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santa Fe vs. Unión Magdalena, live: La Liga, live

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Santa Fe vs. Unión Magdalena, live: La Liga, live


close

Santa Fe

Santa Fe celebrates a goal against La Equidad.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe celebrates a goal against La Equidad.

Leandro Castellanos says goodbye to the red fans. Follow the minute by minute.

In the last presentation of Leandro Castellanos as a professional player, Santa Fe receives the Union Magdalena on the sixth date of the 2023-I League.

The Norte Santander goalkeeper was part of the squad that won the 2015 South American Cup, the 2016 Suruga Bank Cup and the 2016-II League.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Santa Fe and Union Magdalena

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santa #Unión #Magdalena #live #Liga #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The United States admitted the possibility of reconsidering the issue of ownership of the Crimea in the future

The United States admitted the possibility of reconsidering the issue of ownership of the Crimea in the future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result