Tuesday, April 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santa Fe vs. Union: follow the match live minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Santa Fe

Wilson Morelo’s celebration, after scoring in Pasto.

Wilson Morelo’s celebration, after scoring in Pasto.

They face each other on date 14 of the League.

Santa Fe continues in his race to be able to be in the group of 8. This Sunday they face Unión Magdalena in El Campín, in a match on date 14.

The cardinal team had a great performance in their visit to the national team, but could not get points in Medellin. Today, at home, he will try to recover ground.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santa #Union #follow #match #live #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

TV review of Anne Will: We'll talk about morality later

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.