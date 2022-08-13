Santa Fe vs. Tolima, live: follow the League live

Santa Fe receives Deportes Tolima this Saturday on the seventh date of the 2022-II League. The meeting takes place at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

The team led by Alfredo Arias is looking for a victory that will allow it to remain among the top eight in the League. He is in the sixth square, with nine points.

For his part, the current runner-up in the League is experiencing a small sporting crisis. He hasn’t won for four dates and is in 15th place, with six units.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Santa Fe and Tolima