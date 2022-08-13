Santa Fe vs. Tolima, live: follow the League live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tolima vs. Santa Fe
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Tolima vs. Santa Fe
The game of the seventh date of the League is played at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.
August 13, 2022, 05:00 PM
Santa Fe receives Deportes Tolima this Saturday on the seventh date of the 2022-II League. The meeting takes place at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
The team led by Alfredo Arias is looking for a victory that will allow it to remain among the top eight in the League. He is in the sixth square, with nine points.
For his part, the current runner-up in the League is experiencing a small sporting crisis. He hasn’t won for four dates and is in 15th place, with six units.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Santa Fe and Tolima
August 13, 2022, 05:00 PM
