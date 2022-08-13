Saturday, August 13, 2022
Santa Fe vs. Tolima, live: follow the League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Tolima vs. Santa Fe

Tolima vs. Santa Fe

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Tolima vs. Santa Fe

The game of the seventh date of the League is played at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.

Santa Fe receives Deportes Tolima this Saturday on the seventh date of the 2022-II League. The meeting takes place at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

The team led by Alfredo Arias is looking for a victory that will allow it to remain among the top eight in the League. He is in the sixth square, with nine points.

For his part, the current runner-up in the League is experiencing a small sporting crisis. He hasn’t won for four dates and is in 15th place, with six units.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Santa Fe and Tolima

