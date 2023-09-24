Santa Fe vs. Pereira, LIVE: follow the League live

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Pereira vs. Santa Fe
The game is played at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Santa Fe seeks to regain confidence and remain among the top eight of the table playing against Deportivo Pereira, this Sunday in El Campín.
The statements of DT Hubert Bodhert have a tense atmosphere in Santa Fe, which has just lost against Alianza Petrolera y Nacional.
“With teams with a smaller payroll I have competed much better (…) We made mistakes and horrors,” he said. His phrases did not go down well. A victory this afternoon could calm the waters.
Santa Fe and Deportivo Pereira lineups
