Santa Fe vs. Pereira, LIVE: follow minute by minute

Pereira vs. Santa Fe
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Pereira vs. Santa Fe
They face each other this Wednesday on date 2 of group A.
November 09, 2022, 05:22 PM
Santa Fe and Pereira They face each other this Wednesday at El Campín in the match of date 2 of group A of the semi-final home runs of the League.
The cardinal team comes from achieving a great tie in the classic against Millonarios, in which it was a visitor. Pereira is leader of the group by beating Junior.
The match starts at 6:15 pm Follow the match minute by minute here.
SPORTS
November 09, 2022, 05:22 PM
