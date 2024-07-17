YoIndependent Santa Fe returns to official competition this Wednesday, after losing the League final against Atlético Bucaramanga. Pablo Peirano’s team will host the renewed Deportivo Pasto in Bogotá.

Santa Fe has four absences, one of them permanent, from the starting lineup that won the runner-up title in the first half of the year. The team’s two main players, striker Hugo Rodallega and midfielder Daniel Torres, are injured, as is Argentine defender Marcelo Ortiz. And winger Francisco Chaverra was presented as a new player for Independiente Medellín.

One of León’s new signings, forward Harold Santiago Mosquera, will make his debut as a starter on Wednesday. Two other new faces will be on the bench: creative midfielder Jown Cardona and winger Edwar López.

Deportivo Pasto will have two debutants: the full-backs Mauricio Castaño, who arrives from Once Caldas, and Juan Esteban Franco, from Deportivo Cali.

Santa Fe and Deportivo Pasto lineups

