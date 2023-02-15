Santa Fe vs. Pasto, live: León debuts as a local in the League

Santa Fe Independent plays its first home game this Tuesday in the 2023-I League: receives the sports grass at the El Campin stadium.

The team that leads Harold Rivera He had two appearances as a visitor so far in the tournament and in both he achieved draws: 2-2 against Jaguares, in Montería, and 1-1 against Medellín, at the Atanasio Girardot.

It should be remembered that the Bogotá stadiums were not available for the League due to the South American U-20 tournament, which Uruguay won and in which Colombia qualified for the World Cup in Indonesia.

Lineups of Santa Fe and Pasto