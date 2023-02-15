Santa Fe vs. Pasto, live: León debuts as a local in the League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Medellin vs. Santa Fe on date 3 of the League.
Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
Medellin vs. Santa Fe on date 3 of the League.
The game is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Santa Fe Independent plays its first home game this Tuesday in the 2023-I League: receives the sports grass at the El Campin stadium.
The team that leads Harold Rivera He had two appearances as a visitor so far in the tournament and in both he achieved draws: 2-2 against Jaguares, in Montería, and 1-1 against Medellín, at the Atanasio Girardot.
It should be remembered that the Bogotá stadiums were not available for the League due to the South American U-20 tournament, which Uruguay won and in which Colombia qualified for the World Cup in Indonesia.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Santa Fe and Pasto
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #Pasto #live #León #debuts #local #League
Leave a Reply