Santa Fe vs. National, LIVE: Andrés Román scores and complicates the reds

Santa Fe vs. National
Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER
Santa Fe vs. National
The team led by Harold Rivera faces a rival that is already classified for home runs.
Independiente Santa Fe catches up with the calendar. welcomes Atlético Nacional this Thursday at El Campín, at stake that was pending the date 15 of the 2023-I League. The greens win 0-1, with a goal from Andrés Felipe Román.
The match finds Santa Fe in a difficult position, in the final round of the round-robin phase of the championship: he has 23 points and is outside the qualifying zone.
Nacional, already qualified for the finals, takes the opportunity to rotate the payroll and give rest to several of its figures, thinking about the championship auction and their participation in the Copa Libertadores.
Follow the game here:
Santa Fe and Nacional Lineups
