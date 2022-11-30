The Colombian championship is vibrant. We had to wait until the final date, today, to meet the finalists. Both groups are open, with three live teams in each zone, and what comes this Wednesday will be the cult of anguish and drama. Group A, at 8:35 pm, with the matches Santa Fe vs. Millionaires and Junior vs. Pereira. Group B, at 6:30 pm, with Pasto vs. Medellin and America vs. Eagles.

The maximum tension match will be the capital’s classic, because playing such a definitive classic is to destroy anyone’s nerves: it means that one of the two, or neither, will go for the star.

Millonarios is the leader of A, has 10 points and is the only one who depends on himself, wins, does his homework, and prepares his presence in the final. Santa Fe must win and hope that Pereira does not win against Junior. And Pereira needs to win and Millos doesn’t. The cards are on the table.

The classic presents two teams in emotional inequality. Millionaires, who defeated Junior, is inflated, fighting for his prize, for which he has worked so hard, with brilliant moments and others not so much, with moments of superiority over others and others not so much.

“We know that we are not in the final yet, there is one game to go,” he said. Alberto Gamero to reinforce your enthusiasm.

Santa Fe, on the other hand, comes with dragged morale, the dignity of a lion outraged, and all because they lost to a 5-1 thrashing by Pereira, and that hurts, that hits. However, it is the classic, the perfect opportunity to claim: if Santa Fe recovers his fury and matches Millonarios and defeats him, and Junior helps him, the recent defeat he suffered will be anecdote.

All this happens to the cardinal club just a few days after the coach Alfredo Arias said that he will leave at the end of the championship. “Now we don’t depend on ourselves. We still had to win that game, we have to give up everything, it’s our chance,” Arias said after the recent win.

Pereira also arrives alive at this final date, he has options, he has shown a great level, but he needs help from Santa Fe, the same one he already thrashed.

Panorama in group B

In group B, the one who collapsed was Águilas, who was so brisk, lost the lead and now lights candles so that the results are given. Leonel’s team has been solid, but faltered at the last minute.

And it is that the one who assumed the first option is Medellín, with 10 points, one more than Águilas. So it’s up to you, no one else.

The Powerful wins and is a finalist. He ties, and maybe. In that case he will depend on what happens with Águilas. It is not enough for Pasto, because if he won he would equal the DIM but he would lose the box due to a tiebreaker. He joins the eliminated Junior and América.

The bills

Group A

Millionaires: leader of group A and depends on himself. They qualify for the final if they beat Santa Fe. If they tie, they eliminate Santa Fe and they will need Pereira to tie or lose with Junior in Barranquila. If he loses the classic, he is eliminated because he will be surpassed.

Pereira: he is second in A. He does not depend on himself. He will go to the final if he beats Junior as a visitor and there is a tie in the Bogotá classic, or Santa Fe wins. That will be the first. If Pereira draws or loses in Barranquilla, he will be eliminated.

Santa Fe: third of A. It does not depend on itself. You must first of all win the classic. Thus, he reaches 11 points, but that is not a guarantee, he must wait for Pereira to tie or lose in Barranquilla. If Santa Fe ties or loses with Millonarios, out.

B Group

Medellín: leader of B. It depends on himself. If he beats Pasto he will be a finalist. If they tie, they will be a finalist if Águilas does not defeat América. If he loses, he will be a finalist if Águilas loses. Pasto would equalize it, but DIM would advance for a better position in the first phase.

Eagles: it is second to B. It does not depend on itself. He must beat América on the road and hope that DIM doesn’t beat Pasto. If they tie, they will be a finalist if Medellín loses, since they have a better position in the first phase. If you lose, you’re out.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

