Santa Fe vs. La Equidad: follow live minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
This is how Santa Fe celebrated in the victory against Jaguares.
This is how Santa Fe celebrated in the victory against Jaguares.
They face each other this Friday on the first date of the League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 21, 2022, 05:16 PM
Santa Fe opens this friday Equity on the first date of Colombian soccer (6 pm) at the stadium El Campin.
(You may be interested in: Cardetti: ‘In a big club like Santa Fe, the only thing is to fight for the title’)
The cardinal team will show its new faces, starting with its DT Martín Cardetti. La Equidad, also very renewed, continues with Alexis García as coach.
Minute by minute lineups
SPORTS
January 21, 2022, 05:16 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Santa #Equidad #follow #live #minute #minute
Leave a Reply