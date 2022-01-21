Saturday, January 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santa Fe vs. La Equidad: follow live minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Santa Fe

This is how Santa Fe celebrated in the victory against Jaguares.

This is how Santa Fe celebrated in the victory against Jaguares.

They face each other this Friday on the first date of the League.

Santa Fe opens this friday Equity on the first date of Colombian soccer (6 pm) at the stadium El Campin.

(You may be interested in: Cardetti: ‘In a big club like Santa Fe, the only thing is to fight for the title’)

The cardinal team will show its new faces, starting with its DT Martín Cardetti. La Equidad, also very renewed, continues with Alexis García as coach.

Minute by minute lineups

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Santa #Equidad #follow #live #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US announces NATO naval exercise in the Mediterranean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.