Santa Fe vs. Goiás: the goal that left El Campín cold, 0-1

Santa Fe vs. GoiÃ¡s in the South American Cup.
NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO
Santa Fe vs. Goiás in the South American Cup.
The Brazilians go up on the scoreboard.
Santa Fe faces Goiás in the Copa Sudamericana, this Wednesday at the El Campín stadium.
(You may be interested in: Santa Fe vs. Goiás, minute by minute)
The cardinal team began by losing the game, in a neglect well taken advantage of by the Brazilians.
At minute 23 came the score, in a play on the eastern sector, a cross behind, and Guilherme’s shot in complete solitude.
GOAL DO GOIAS!
Guilherme opens or tackles for Esmeraldino, who SHOOTS at the leadership of the group!
Santa Fe 0 x 1 Goias
🏆 Last round of the Copa Sul-Americana
🎥 Playback pic.twitter.com/5rF3cO4MLh
– Goleada Info (@goleada_info) June 29, 2023
SPORTS
#Santa #Goiás #goal #left #Campín #cold
