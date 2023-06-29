Thursday, June 29, 2023
Santa Fe vs. Goiás: the goal that left El Campín cold, 0-1

June 29, 2023
Santa Fe vs. Goiás: the goal that left El Campín cold, 0-1

Santa Fe

Santa Fe vs. GoiÃ¡s in the South American Cup.

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe vs. Goiás in the South American Cup.

The Brazilians go up on the scoreboard.

Santa Fe faces Goiás in the Copa Sudamericana, this Wednesday at the El Campín stadium.

The cardinal team began by losing the game, in a neglect well taken advantage of by the Brazilians.

At minute 23 came the score, in a play on the eastern sector, a cross behind, and Guilherme’s shot in complete solitude.

SPORTS

