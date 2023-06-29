Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santa Fe vs. Goias LIVE: follow the minute by minute in the Copa Sudamericana

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Santa Fe vs. Goias LIVE: follow the minute by minute in the Copa Sudamericana

Close


Close

Goías vs. Santa Fe

Goías vs. Santa Fe

Goías vs. Santa Fe

They face each other in the closing of group G at the El Campín stadium.

Independiente Santa Fe will be measured this Wednesday in Bogotá (9 pm) with the Brazilian Goiás at the close of Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, a game that the coach in charge Gerardo Bedoya has defined as “match of the semester”.

See also  Alfredo Arias is not mistaken: this he said about the presentation of Santa Fe

(You may be interested: Hubert Bodhert, new Santa Fe coach: “There is a payroll to fight for important things”)

The only way for those led by Bedoya to advance to the next phase is to beat Goiás. Additionally, they must hope that the Peruvian Universitario does not beat Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

At the closing date of this league, Goiás is the leader with nine points, followed by Universitario with seven, Santa Fe also has seven units and closes La Plata with four. “We have assumed it like this, like the game of the semester. I tell them, I always put them to compete to the maximum, to the limit. I tell them that it is the great final, it is the game of our lives and when one takes it that is how it is difficult for the rival to pass you over”, said Bedoya, who ends his journey as interim coach of Santa Fe

See also  Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Gonçalo Ramos, Lukaku, João Felix and more

Minute by minute

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santa #Goias #LIVE #follow #minute #minute #Copa #Sudamericana

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Heavy painkillers do not help against back and neck pain: ‘Do nothing more than a placebo’

Heavy painkillers do not help against back and neck pain: 'Do nothing more than a placebo'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result