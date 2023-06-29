Santa Fe vs. Goias LIVE: follow the minute by minute in the Copa Sudamericana

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Goías vs. Santa Fe
Goías vs. Santa Fe
They face each other in the closing of group G at the El Campín stadium.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Independiente Santa Fe will be measured this Wednesday in Bogotá (9 pm) with the Brazilian Goiás at the close of Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, a game that the coach in charge Gerardo Bedoya has defined as “match of the semester”.
(You may be interested: Hubert Bodhert, new Santa Fe coach: “There is a payroll to fight for important things”)
The only way for those led by Bedoya to advance to the next phase is to beat Goiás. Additionally, they must hope that the Peruvian Universitario does not beat Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.
At the closing date of this league, Goiás is the leader with nine points, followed by Universitario with seven, Santa Fe also has seven units and closes La Plata with four. “We have assumed it like this, like the game of the semester. I tell them, I always put them to compete to the maximum, to the limit. I tell them that it is the great final, it is the game of our lives and when one takes it that is how it is difficult for the rival to pass you over”, said Bedoya, who ends his journey as interim coach of Santa Fe
Minute by minute
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #Goias #LIVE #follow #minute #minute #Copa #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply