Santa Fe vs. Goias LIVE: follow the minute by minute in the Copa Sudamericana

Independiente Santa Fe will be measured this Wednesday in Bogotá (9 pm) with the Brazilian Goiás at the close of Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, a game that the coach in charge Gerardo Bedoya has defined as “match of the semester”.

The only way for those led by Bedoya to advance to the next phase is to beat Goiás. Additionally, they must hope that the Peruvian Universitario does not beat Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

At the closing date of this league, Goiás is the leader with nine points, followed by Universitario with seven, Santa Fe also has seven units and closes La Plata with four. “We have assumed it like this, like the game of the semester. I tell them, I always put them to compete to the maximum, to the limit. I tell them that it is the great final, it is the game of our lives and when one takes it that is how it is difficult for the rival to pass you over”, said Bedoya, who ends his journey as interim coach of Santa Fe

