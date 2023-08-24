Santa Fe vs. Envigado, LIVE: the Lion seeks to stay in the top eight

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Match between Envigado and Santa Fe.
The game corresponds to the seventh date of the 2023-II League and is played at El Campín.
Independiente Santa Fe receives Envigado this Wednesday, in the continuation of the seventh date of the 2023-II League. The match takes place at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
The Reds have not lost at home this semester, but all the games they have played at home have been very close. They beat Jaguares and Medellín 1-0 and then drew a goal with La Equidad.
For its part, Envigado is going through a difficult moment, which cost coach Alberto Suárez his job and now put him in the fight for not being relegated to B.
Alignments of Santa Fe and Envigado
11 – @WplayColombia 🔥
👕
T-shirt with black and white vertical poles, pants and black socks
©️
Philip Parra
🔥
12 Andrés Tovar, 6 Julián Palacios, 14 Felipe Jaramillo, 13 Yhojan Valbuena, 18 William Hurtado, 19 Aly Palacios, 9 Juan C. Becerra🍊#HeroesQuarry • pic.twitter.com/uSMMrHdYLq
— Envigado Football Club (@EnvigadoFC) August 23, 2023
