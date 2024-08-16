The Independent Santa Fe will seek its fourth Colombian women’s league title, the second in a row, by trying to come back this Friday in the second leg of the final against a tough Deportivo Cali, who won the first leg 2-1 and is seeking its second championship.

The Cardenales, led by veteran defender Natalia Gaitán, reached the final after finishing third in the regular phase of the tournament and winning the A quadrangular against Atlético Nacional, Alianza FC and Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM).

“I don’t see this as a bad result, even though it’s adverse, but Bogotá is our home and it comes at a different price,” said the Venezuelan. Omar RamirezSanta Fe coach, after the first leg.

In this sense, the coach of the capital club will have all his artillery for the final match, which includes the Venezuelan goalkeeper Yessica Velásquez; Gaitán, with experience in Mexico and Spain; María Camila Reyes, who played the Paris Olympic Games with Colombia, and the young attacker Karla Torres, who scored the goal in the first leg.

Natalia Gaitán, player from Santa Fe. Photo:Santa Fe Share

The Bogota team, the most successful in the Colombian women’s league, won the titles of the first edition of the tournament, in 2017, and in 2020 and 2023, last year’s also led by the Venezuelan coach. Deportivo Cali, for its part, finished fourth in the regular phase of the tournament and won the B quadrangular against Millonarios, América de Cali and Llaneros.

The Azucareras, led by Jhon Albert Ortiz, are looking for their second league title after having won the 2021 edition, led by Ortiz, precisely by beating Santa Fe in the final. However, the strategist will have to deal for this match with the loss of center Jessica Bermeo and youth center Stefania Perlaza, who will even miss the U-20 World Cup that will take place from August 31 to September 22 in Colombia.

Ingrid Guerra (left) was the star of the first leg of the final between Cali and Santa Fe. Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga. THE TIME Share

The main novelty is the possible return of midfielder Manuela Pavi, who missed the first leg after being injured in the quarter-final game of the Olympic Games tournament in which Colombia was eliminated by Spain. Ortiz will have other key figures for this match, such as youth goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, who participated in the U-17 World Cup in India in 2022; Panamanian winger Katherine Castillo; defender Kelly Ibargüen, and attacker Ingrid Guerra, former Atlético Mineiro player.

Programming

Santa Fe vs. Cali

7:30 pm

TV: Win+ and Win Sports

SPORTS WITH EFE

