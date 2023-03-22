Santa Fe vs. Cali, live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The celebration of José Enamorado in the first goal of Santa Fe.
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
The celebration of José Enamorado in the first goal of Santa Fe.
They face each other this Tuesday in a match pending date 2.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Santa Fe i was down He walked like stumbling, like rambling, like he was about to stay on the canvas to never get up again. The coach Harold Rivera seemed surrounded by the bad results, by the bad game and by the pressure. But when the team was most collapsed, it got up, waved its lion’s mane and roared to the four winds that it is ready to fight, revived in the League and advanced in the Copa Sudamericana. Lives.
This Santa Fe arrived dying to the match against Águilas of the Copa Sudamericana and won it. And he got into the group stage. He came to the League match against América with spirit and won it, and he breathed. And he went to Barranquilla to show that he was really ready to fight, and tied the team in which ‘Bolillo’ Gómez was debuting. His next challenge will be this Tuesday against Jorge Luis Pinto’s Deportivo Cali, at El Campín (8 pm). A test to see what this Santa Fe is made of.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #Cali #live #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply