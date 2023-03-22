Wednesday, March 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santa Fe vs. Cali, live: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Santa Fe vs. Cali, live: follow the minute by minute


close

Santa Fe vs. America

The celebration of José Enamorado in the first goal of Santa Fe.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

The celebration of José Enamorado in the first goal of Santa Fe.

They face each other this Tuesday in a match pending date 2.

See also  F1 | Pirelli, Isola: "Jeddah, FP2 important to understand the tires"

Santa Fe i was down He walked like stumbling, like rambling, like he was about to stay on the canvas to never get up again. The coach Harold Rivera seemed surrounded by the bad results, by the bad game and by the pressure. But when the team was most collapsed, it got up, waved its lion’s mane and roared to the four winds that it is ready to fight, revived in the League and advanced in the Copa Sudamericana. Lives.

This Santa Fe arrived dying to the match against Águilas of the Copa Sudamericana and won it. And he got into the group stage. He came to the League match against América with spirit and won it, and he breathed. And he went to Barranquilla to show that he was really ready to fight, and tied the team in which ‘Bolillo’ Gómez was debuting. His next challenge will be this Tuesday against Jorge Luis Pinto’s Deportivo Cali, at El Campín (8 pm). A test to see what this Santa Fe is made of.

See also  Oribe Peralta could return to Chivas, now as part of the coaching staff

Minute by minute

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santa #Cali #live #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Focus – The fight of the environmental police to save wild birds in Brazil

In Focus - The fight of the environmental police to save wild birds in Brazil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result