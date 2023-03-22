Santa Fe vs. Cali, live: follow the minute by minute

Santa Fe i was down He walked like stumbling, like rambling, like he was about to stay on the canvas to never get up again. The coach Harold Rivera seemed surrounded by the bad results, by the bad game and by the pressure. But when the team was most collapsed, it got up, waved its lion’s mane and roared to the four winds that it is ready to fight, revived in the League and advanced in the Copa Sudamericana. Lives.

This Santa Fe arrived dying to the match against Águilas of the Copa Sudamericana and won it. And he got into the group stage. He came to the League match against América with spirit and won it, and he breathed. And he went to Barranquilla to show that he was really ready to fight, and tied the team in which ‘Bolillo’ Gómez was debuting. His next challenge will be this Tuesday against Jorge Luis Pinto’s Deportivo Cali, at El Campín (8 pm). A test to see what this Santa Fe is made of.

