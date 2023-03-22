Santa Fe vs. Cali could not be played due to rain: rescheduled for Wednesday

The match between Santa Fe and Cali postponed from date 2 of the League could not be played on Tuesday night due to the heavy rain that fell on Bogotá.

The refereeing team checked the court several times to see if it could be played, but around 9:40 pm, it was confirmed that it was impossible. so the game was rescheduled for this Wednesday at 10:15 am The game will be behind closed doors.



This Wednesday there is another match at El Campín, between Millonarios and Pasto.

⚠️ The match between Independiente Santa Fe vs. Deportivo Cali will be played tomorrow Wednesday March 22 at 10:15 am behind closed doors. – Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) March 22, 2023

Santas Fe, on the rise

Photo: See also Santa Fe vs. Cali, live: follow the minute by minute Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe was down. She walked as if stumbling, as if rambling, as if on the verge of staying on the canvas to never get up. The coach Harold Rivera seemed surrounded by the bad results, by the bad game and by the pressure. But when the team was most collapsed, it got up, waved its lion’s mane and roared to the four winds that it is ready to fight, revived in the League and advanced in the Copa Sudamericana. Lives.

This Santa Fe arrived dying to the match against Águilas of the Copa Sudamericana and won it. And he got into the group stage. He came to the League match against América with spirit and won it, and he breathed.

And he went to Barranquilla to show that he was really ready to fight, and tied the team in which ‘Bolillo’ Gómez was debuting. His next challenge will be this Tuesday against Jorge Luis Pinto’s Deportivo Cali, at El Campín. A test to see what this Santa Fe is made of.

Photo: See also The players who won the Ballon d'Or the most times Fernando Gómez, Culture Editor EL TIEMPO

Minute by minute

SPORTS