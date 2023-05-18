Santa Fe Independent He was left with bitterness after not being able to qualify for the semifinal home runs of the League, after his defeat against Once Caldas in Manizales, 3-1, on date 20.

(You may be interested: Juan Fernando Quintero explodes after the elimination of Junior: “You’re going to regret it”)

The technician in charge gerardo bedoya He could not be the hero, since he only had a few training sessions before the final date. the victory that he led against Huila, 5-0, was an illusion that vanished in Palogrande.

Santa Fe, who left DT Harold Rivera a week ago, then activated the plan to sign the new coach.

deck of candidates

Eduardo Mendez, president of Santa Fe.

The cardinal president, Eduardo Mendezis in search of the technician who assumes the command in property.

Initially, from within the club, it was said that Bedoya’s continuity depended on what happened in the championship, but given the reality, it is expected that the leadership make substantive decisions.

And in that they are, looking for DT. Several resumes begin to arrive at the club offices.

Throughout the week, names like that of Santiago Escobar and Hernan Torres as Colombian technicians, but the truth is that the leadership is insisting on having a foreigner and there are several Uruguayans in the deck.

Wilson Morelo also scored against Huila. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

The names of Pablo Repetto, Fabián Coito, and Ignacio Ithurralde. have sounded on the table in Santa Fe, but now, according to information from journalist Guillermo Arango, Leonardo Ramos He is the last Uruguayan to join this list of candidates.

In the case of Ramos, his resume impresses with his extensive experience in weight teams such as Progreso, Unión la Calera, Danubio, Peñarol, as well as Ecuadorian Barcelona, ​​Querétaro and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq.

For now, Santa Fe is still looking for a new coach and hopes to find him as soon as possible.

SPORTS AND FUTBOLRED WRITING

More sports news