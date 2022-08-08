When Santa Fe dominated and created the options, he didn’t put it in. When he was more involved, he found a key goal to win as a visitor and get into the eight. The team led by Alfredo Arias beat Pereira 0-1 and took a lot, a lot of air.

Santa Fe had, from an offensive point of view, the best minutes of the semester in the first stage, at least in terms of game generation. Another thing was the definition, which is still worrying.

The team led by Alfredo Arias had four very, very clear options to score and did not score any. The first, a cross shot by Harold Rivera that went through the entire front of the goal without entering.

The second, one that in another era, with complete certainty, Wilson Morelo would have sent her to save: he finished off with a header with his back to the goal and crashed the ball on the horizontal.

Then, Neyder Moreno, who had already enabled Rivera, took a free kick with an effect that complicated goalkeeper Harlen Castillo, who ended up giving a rebound. The ball was left for Carlos Sánchez in front of the goal, but it hit the air…

Pereira, with much less time on the ball, also gave Santa Fe a couple of scares. The biggest one, which lifted the local fans from their chairs, an overflow by Leonardo Castro that ended in a center at ground level that brushed against José Aja and for that reason, Brayan León, who was coming to define, was unable to connect the ball.

Another thing that continues to be a concern in Santa Fe is the issue of injuries. Wilfrido de la Rosa, who missed a good part of the first semester, barely lasted 17 minutes on the court, until he felt discomfort in the back of his thigh. Andrey Estupiñán entered for him.

And then, at various times in the first half, another who had suffered in the first tournament, goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos, complained on several occasions until, in the intermission, coach Alfredo Arias had to change him for José Silva.

Santa Fe could not maintain the same rhythm or the same options that it did not take advantage of in the first stage and Pereira began to complicate it, especially with the work of Castro, who opened a gap in the visiting defense, but had no support.

Aware of the need to add, Arias moved the team and refreshed the attack with the entry of José Enamorado and Jeferson Rivas for Matías Mier and Wilson Morelo, 15 minutes from the end.

Curiously, when Santa Fe was more tangled and some of those who were on the field did not weigh, the reds found the victory goal, at 34 of the complement, in a play that Carlos Sánchez began, followed by Neyder Moreno, the figure of the team, and completed Estupiñán, who had not appeared with danger, but who put the only one he had, and with class, between the legs of goalkeeper Castillo.

Santa Fe is already among the eight, they didn’t suffer so much at the back and the best thing was, they managed to close a complicated match, in which Pereira came at them, but it didn’t hurt them. And that victory is worth a lot.

