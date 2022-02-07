So far Santa Fe is doing well. He has not lost in the League, the idea of ​​​​the new DT is taking shape Martin Cardetti, and their new players are engaging. He has 8 points in four games. However, there is a pending task, to show that he has strength as a visitor: he has already managed to draw with Cortuluá, but this Monday he will have a greater challenge against DT’s América Juan Carlos Osorio (8:15 p.m. TV from Win +).

The cardinal team arrives at this game of the fifth date with air in the shirt, after beating Junior in El Campín. Also, since they haven’t lost, the team is gaining confidence and efficiency.

Coach Martín Cardetti, who had a difficult debut with the local draw against La Equidad, has shaped the team, which appeals to offensive strength, with key players such as Wilfrido of the Rose, one of the most important to date, and the symbol of the team that is Wilson Morelo, or Matías Mier. However, today’s game will be a real test. There are still many nuts to tighten.

America, for its part, has just lost to Cortuluá, visitor. The team still does not show its best face, but at home it has been strong: they beat Envigado and Atlético Bucaramanga.

“Complicated match, the rival has very good individuals. Let’s go for our goal. We hope to continue improving… We’re going with the idea, having possession of the ball and attacking the rival in their field. And being more effective upstairs”said the player didier pine.

Coach Osorio hopes that his team improves today in the definition, which was one of the tasks lost last day.

