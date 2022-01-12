Santa Fe He officially presented his payroll with a preparation match against Bolívar from Bolivia, which was played at the sports headquarters of the Cardenal club, in Tenjo, and which ended 0-0, in two periods of 35 minutes each.

The cardinal holder

Santa Fe had Leandro Castellanos in its starting lineup; Edwin Herrera, Alejandro Moralez, José Ortiz, Nicolás Ramírez Pisciotti; Carlos Sánchez, Juan Pedroza, Harold Rivera; Jersson Gonzáles, Ezequiel Aguirre, Wilson Morelo.

They were the first movements that are seen in the team to players like Aguirre, Rivera and Morelo, who is already an old acquaintance.

One of those who stood out the most was Rivera, pulling the strings in midfield and with several goal options.

Aguirre played the first half and wasted a very good scoring option, while Morelo was very active in the game he is known for, returning to receive the ball a few meters, turning and opening spaces.

In the second part, Santa Fe made the following changes:

Yilmar Velásquez for Sánchez

Alejandro Gutierrez by Ortiz

Jonathan Herrera by Nicolás Ramírez

Fernando Coniglio for Morelo

Thiago López by Jonathan Herrera.

Defender Alejandro Morlez, with his right ankle, was injured at minute 64. He was replaced by Kevin Mantilla. His medical diagnosis is awaited, as he came out with signs of a lot of pain.

The cardinal team dominated the game, created good scoring options, but could not define. The Argentine Aguirre had a very clear to score and failed.

At this time the second friendly is played, in which other cardinal reinforcements are released.

Second friendly

In the second hour, Santa Fe forms with: José Silva; Harold Gómez, Kevin Mantilla, Alejandro Gutiérrez, Thiago López; Yilmar Velásquez, Yéiler Góez, John Velásquez, Matias Mier, Wilfrido De La Rosa, Jorge Ramos.

