Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Santa Fe: this is how it went for Martín Cardettí as Cardinal DT

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2022
in Sports
Martin Cardetti

Martin Cardetti, DT of Santa Fe.

Photo:

Santa Fe Twitter

Martin Cardetti, DT of Santa Fe.

The coach left office this Monday after the defeat in the classic.

Martín Cardetti stopped being the coach of Santa Fe, after the poor results and after the defeat in the classic against Millonarios this Sunday. President Eduardo Méndez made the announcement on Monday.

The Cardetti era

Martín Cardetti arrived in Santa Fe for this 2022, after having directed Bogotá FC in category B, from where he left due to differences with the presidency.

Cardetti was not given the results and With the passing of the games, he aroused much criticism from the fans.

In addition, he lost the two classics of the semester, which was intolerable for the fans and the board.

After falling in the classic this Sunday, Cardetti defended his team’s game once again.

Martin Cardetti

Martin Cardetti, DT of Independent Santa Fe.

Photo:

Dimayor – VizzorImage

His figures indicate that he directed 17 League games, with a balance of 6 wins, 7 losses and 4 draws. 22 goals for and 23 goals against.

The team is out of the eight, with 22 points. Santa Fe still has to face Jaguares (local), Cali (visit) and Once Caldas (visit). And in the Copa Colombia, he lost the first leg of the round of 16 against Junior.

Agustín Julio is in charge of the Cardinal team on an interim basis.

SPORTS

more sports news

