Santa Fe: this is how it went for Martín Cardettí as Cardinal DT

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Martin Cardetti, DT of Santa Fe.
Santa Fe Twitter
Martin Cardetti, DT of Santa Fe.
The coach left office this Monday after the defeat in the classic.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 25, 2022, 01:25 PM
Martín Cardetti stopped being the coach of Santa Fe, after the poor results and after the defeat in the classic against Millonarios this Sunday. President Eduardo Méndez made the announcement on Monday.
The Cardetti era
Martín Cardetti arrived in Santa Fe for this 2022, after having directed Bogotá FC in category B, from where he left due to differences with the presidency.
Cardetti was not given the results and With the passing of the games, he aroused much criticism from the fans.
In addition, he lost the two classics of the semester, which was intolerable for the fans and the board.
After falling in the classic this Sunday, Cardetti defended his team’s game once again.
His figures indicate that he directed 17 League games, with a balance of 6 wins, 7 losses and 4 draws. 22 goals for and 23 goals against.
The team is out of the eight, with 22 points. Santa Fe still has to face Jaguares (local), Cali (visit) and Once Caldas (visit). And in the Copa Colombia, he lost the first leg of the round of 16 against Junior.
Agustín Julio is in charge of the Cardinal team on an interim basis.
SPORTS
more sports news
April 25, 2022, 01:25 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #Martín #Cardettí #Cardinal
Leave a Reply