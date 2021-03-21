Since last Thursday, the Prefecture has been searching for Eduardo Ezequiel Funes, a police sub-inspector who disappeared in the Coronda River, at the height of Sauce Viejo, Santa Fe, after suffering a accident with the boat in which he was traveling with two friends, who managed to swim to shore.

The 36-year-old man, who served in the Witness Protection Program, was with two other people, Gustavo Baverá and Juan Manuel Lavagetto, when the boat hit a sandbar after 6.30 pm, which caused all the crew to be thrown into the water.

“As we could, we tried to swim to shore. My partner was able to get to one and I got to the other, but Ezequiel stayed in the back. We thought he was going to swim to the back shore. Afterwards we keep looking for it and we can’t find it. He (Eduardo) was trying to swim, we do not know if he allowed himself to be flown later “, Lavagetto said in dialogue with” De 10 “.

After reporting the incident, the Prefecture told them to stay in the area and to send their exact location through their cell phones. “They came very quickly and the search began,” he added, clarifying that none of them wore life jackets at the time of impact.

Immediately, the Prefecture led a raking operation in which several friends and colleagues of the disappeared police officer participated, as well as a special team of divers from Sauce Viejo.

Friends, family and colleagues of the missing police officer help in the search.

Meanwhile, several close friends of Funes remarked that he was a healthy person with great physical capacity, so it is surprising that he has not reached the shore. “He kept fit, he knew how to swim; he had an impressive vitality. We have faith and hope that he is alive,” Lavagetto said.

For his part, Diego Funes also highlighted his brother’s good health: “Eduardo is a very trained boy, very healthy, we do not understand how this happened, it is difficult to accept reality. My brother is a swimmer, cyclist, karate fighter, an excellent policeman. With the energy and physique that he has, you can see that he could not get out of the water. “

“We do not know if as a result of the hit with the sandbar he was injured or fainted and could not swim as the other teammates did. It seems that the current took it away and maybe it ended up on the other side of the shore, “he closed.

Look also

