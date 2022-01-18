The Superintendency of Companies endorsed the reorganization agreement of Independent Santa Fe. This was announced by the partner of Urazán & Abogados Asociados, an expert firm in business insolvency, Juan Carlos Urazán Aramendiz, who explained that the debts recognized by the company total $23,234 million according to the revealed report.

The decision determines that the term for the total payment of the liability to be restructured will be for a period of 10 years and a grace period of 12 months.

It is noted that the labor beliefs amount to $2,932,479,368 and will be paid in 12 months at the expiration of the grace period.

Similarly, tax credits (taxes – National Tax and Customs Directorate-Dian- and Treasury Secretariats) amount to $1,759,804,034 and will also be paid within 12 months.

It was reported that parafiscal credits (family compensation funds, Colombian Institute of Family Welfare -Icbf- and National Learning Service -Sena) are in the order of $206,460,236, which will be paid in a single installment.

According to the foregoing and the relationship with the second-class credits (credits that have a preference for payment purposes, for example contracts signed with investors that are registered with Confecamaras), the debts add up to $3,951,854,319 and will be paid in 36 monthly installments, at from the completion of the payment of the parafiscal credits.

Debts with fifth-class creditors (unsecured, that is, creditors who do not have guarantees, such as suppliers not essential for the operation of the company) have a value of $14,384,395,201

Santa Fe, on September 18, 2019, submitted the request for admission to the Superintendence of Companies and two months later the control entity admitted the company to the Business Reorganization process in accordance with the provisions of Law 1116 of 2006 and its decrees. regulations.

