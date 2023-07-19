The wait is over for Independiente Santa Fe, that this Wednesday, finally, opens in front of its public in the official debut of coach Hubert Bodhert.

The new coach has the responsibility of putting the team back in the foreground of the League. In their first match, they will face Jaguares at El Campín (8 pm, with a signal from Win Sports +).

The arrival of Bodhert meant a deep surgery on the roster: players were arriving on the fly and, in the end, 12 new faces arrived.

The new faces of Santa Fe, in addition to DT, are Antony Silva (Paraguayan goalkeeper, from Puebla de México), Mateo Garavito (right-back, from Pasto), Rubén Darío Manjarrés (midfielder, from Alianza Petrolera), Jhon Meléndez (winger, from Fortaleza), Éver Valencia (winger, from Medellín), Enrique Serje (central midfielder, from Junior), Yilmar Velásquez (central midfielder, returns from Pereira), José Gabriel Ramírez (winger, from Huila), Kevin Londoño (midfielder, from La Equidad), Émmerson Batalla (winger, from Medellín), Iván Scarpeta (centre back, from Junior) and Yeison Moreno (forward, from Bucaramanga).

However, the new coach kept part of the base that he had worked with Harold Rivera, with Hugo Rodallega as his banner.

“We found a group with a great disposition, with players willing to develop what we have exposed to them, and for me it is very gratifying to see that each work developed is capitalized in a good way. There is a lot of enthusiasm and great energy,” Bodhert told EL TIEMPO.

After the elimination in the first semester and the setback in the Copa Sudamericana, Santa Fe aims to fight for the title and return to the international level, either by winning the star or by way of reclassification, in which today he is in 11th place. , with 26 points, 8 behind the eighth, Medellín, which, in theory, would be enough for a quota.

The casualties of Santa Fe for the first date

Bodhert, however, has several casualties for the first date, due to physical or documentation problems.

