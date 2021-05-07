The City of Buenos Aires is not the only affected district that claims the Government for the presence in the classrooms. The Governor of Santa Fe Omar perotti suffers the bad humor of the people of Rosario, who were affected by the last presidential DNU. Rosario, like San Lorenzo, were included within the parameters of the areas on epidemiological alert.

The governor of Santa Fe, an ally of President Alberto Fernández, will not confront the Casa Rosada or use the arguments of the head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. For the provincial president it is a health discussion. He hopes that the Government will correct the classification of the two departments. However, the consequences of a unfriendly decision for a good part of society they could have a negative electoral impact for the ruling party in the third electoral district of the country.

A hasty determination of the Government that satisfies the governor would generate more pressure in the AMBA, where a drop in infections has already begun to be seen and the opposition mayors demand that Axel Kicillof reopen the schools.

Perotti’s position, as his collaborators insist, is sanitary. They explain that the epidemiological situation in Rosario is not consistent with the saturation of the city’s health system. They affirm that the third most populated urban conglomerate in the country makes up for the deficit generated by a too centralized provincial health system, with few therapy units in the interior. Because of reality blame the management of the Progressive Front in the province.

Perotti will not take any decision without the permission of the Presidency. He also went to the Casa Rosada to ask for the arrival of respirators and therapy units. Next week the classrooms will continue to be closed in Rosario and San Lorenzo. However, Perotti is sure that face-to-face classes will return sooner rather than later in his province. “If something is not discussed in Santa Fe is the presence,” said the president on Thursday in statements to provincial media.

President Alberto Fernández with Omar Perotti, in Rosario in April. Photo: Juan José García

In the Santa Fe cabinet they remember that 98 percent of the teachers in the province are vaccinated.

When Fernández signed the previous DNU that the City objected to before the Supreme Court, the President invited the governors who wanted to toughen the measures in their respective districts. Perotti curiously was one of the first governors to affirm that he would not implement changes.

The mayor of Rosario Paul Javkin, from the Progressive Front, distanced himself from Fernández’s new DNU and asked for presence in schools. As in the Capital, the polls accompany his position.

The governor of Santa Fe spoke about the issue with the Minister of the Interior Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro and later with the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero. The President joined the table as the second meeting was averaging.

The Government, meanwhile, accelerates the sending of a bill to manage the pandemic and “depoliticize ”health management. The idea of ​​sanctioning such a norm generates rejection in Together for Change, whose referents maintain that it would be equivalent to granting “superpowers” ​​to the President.

An administrative decision that corrects the presidential DNU and that benefits Santa Fe – which shows a high level of threat, according to its authorities – could affect the discussion between the Casa Rosada and the City. “Over the weekend we will have an evaluation of the progress of the province on the epidemiological issue and there will be announcements because the application of the measures is for seven days in the part of the DNU on Rosario and San Lorenzo. Our wish is that if the parameters They give, to be able to have the entire province in high health risk, with all the demands that this raises; if the parameters allow to be able to recover the presence in the schools because the province was prepared for that, “said the governor late on Thursday.

Look also

