Independiente Santa Fe revalidated its favoritism yesterday in the first match of the quarterfinals of the Women’s League, against Cortuluá, and defeated it by two goals to one, playing as a visitor.

Santa Fe, the only one who hit first

Santa Fe defeated Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales. Photo: Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports +

The lionesses, who had finished second in the regular phase, set the pace of the game from the start.

Driven by the play of its two central midfielders, Liana Salazar and Gabriela Huertas, Santa Fe went on to lead in the first half thanks to Heidy Mosquera’s score, after a pass from Ana Huertas, in the 34th minute.

In the second half, Cortuluá improved with the entry of Melissa Moreno and Melanin Aponzá, but Salazar, the captain of Santa Fe, scored the second penalty for the Bogotanas around 52′.

Already in the final stretch of the game, Cortuluá managed to react and discounted the penalty thanks to a goal by María Carvajal, in the 79th minute. In the last seconds, the Valle team took possession of the ball but failed to score the necessary goal for the tie.

In the rest of the matches of the day, none took advantage. Deportivo Cali tied at the last minute against Deportivo Pereira (1-1), La Equidad and América de Cali did not get hurt in Bogotá and drew goalless. Independiente Medellín and Nacional were in a draw with a goal for each side.

The return matches will be next Monday. Everyone goes at 7:30 p.m. m, except the National vs. Medellín, which will be at 7. The winner of the match between Santa Fe and Cortuluá will go to the semifinals vs. the winner of the classic paisa. In the other bracket, the winner of América and La Equidad will face the winner of Pereira vs. Cali.

