Since the creation of Colombian Professional Soccer, Independiente Santa Fe has always been one of the leading teams and animators of a tournament that arouses various feelings throughout the country.

The cardinal team has given its fans joy, frustration, triumph and sadness throughout a history ‘plagued’ with titles and records, here we recall the most important of the lion.

first champion

Before the existence of the FPC that we know today, Independiente Santa Fe was one of the most important clubs of the amateur era soccer in the country and is one of the founding members of the Colombian League.

In 1948 when the first professional tournament in Colombia was organized, the red express managed to take the title home to become the first FPC champion. The cardinal finished first in the standings with 27 points, 4 more than the second, Junior from Barranquilla.

Undefeated in Campín

Independiente Santa Fe has been one of the teams that, by tradition, has always made their home respected, managing to make the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin a fort that has led him to win titles.

In the BetPlay 2021 I League, the Bogotá team managed to set a record that will be very difficult to beat, after their tie with the Deportivo Pereira, the team reached 31 games in a row without losing in the ‘colossus’ of 57. That record left impressive numbers, 22 wins and 9 draws with an effectiveness higher than 80%.

Unforgettable goalscorer

Léider Preciado celebrates his 100th goal, achieved in a classic.

The cardinal team had among its ranks one of the most feared forwards in the country Precious Leader, and although he failed to win titles with the red and white jersey, the striker entered the hearts of the lion’s fans.

‘Calimeño’ Preciado is currently the historical scorer of the capital’s classic Against Millionaires, the gunner had the Albiazul team as one of his favorite ‘victims’ and scored a total of 15 goals.

mainland dream

With an unforgettable litter that was directed by the Uruguayan Gerardo Fluffy, Independiente Santa Fe became the first and only Colombian team to lift the South American Cup.

It was an unforgettable 2015 for the fans of the red capital who celebrated the triumph of their team in the continental tournament after beating in the grand final and via penalties Argentina hurricane.

Santa Fe, champion of the Copa Sudamericana in 2015 Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora. WEATHER Archive

