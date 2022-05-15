The Colombian championship system gave Santa Fe, despite its irregularity, the possibility, until the last second of the game against Once Caldas in Manizales, of qualifying for the home runs.

However, the team did not do its share of the task, one more goal, win a game in which nothing else served. The Reds will watch the finals on television, after drawing 2-2 against Once Caldas in Manizales.

For the second consecutive semester, Santa Fe was left out of the title dispute. These are the causes of a new and painful removal.​

Error in the selection of the technician

After the departure of Grigori Méndez, who did not qualify last semester, but won the Super League title, defeating América, Santa Fe decided to play a new card: they brought in an inexperienced coach, Martín Cardetti, who did not have a great lifetime. The most recent thing to show was the classification to the final phases of the B with the Bogotá Fútbol Club, from which he left after the first date of the home runs.

Despite an auspicious start, Cardetti could not find a way around the team or convince them of his idea of ​​the game. And to complete, he lost the two classics against Millonarios, in the worst expression of his team in the campaign. He threw, in his farewell, a dart at the players. Pass without sorrow or glory.

excess cards

Seven red cards in a 20-game campaign is a scandal for a team that aspires to fight for important things. The seven players who were expelled in the semester were Jerson Malagón, Yulián Anchico, Juan Sebastián Pedroza, José Ortiz, Carlos Sánchez, Yeiler Góez and Kevin Mantilla.

In addition, Santa Fe is the third team with the highest number of warnings, 58, only surpassed by Unión Magdalena and La Equidad. That factor, especially the expulsions, greatly affected the team’s performance.

Another excess: that of injuries

Santa Fe managed to hire several important players for the local market, thinking of reinforcing the squad for the challenge of the League and Copa Colombia. However, the factor of injuries greatly affected the campaign.

Wilfrido de la Rosa, who had come to the club with a very good track record at Deportivo Pereira, was hopeful in the first dates, but physical problems took away his continuity. The same thing happened with Matías Mier, who was important when he played, but he was also very affected by injuries.

He also failed to choose the reinforcements

Santa Fe opted for two foreign strikers with little posterity: Ezequiel Aguirre only appeared once in the starting line-up in the League and then faded until he disappeared from the payroll. And the other, Fernando Coniglio, did not respond when he had to replace Wilson Morelo or when he came in from the bench. He didn’t score any goals.

Added to that list of failed reinforcements was defender Alejandro Gutiérrez, whom Cardetti knew from his time at Bogotá. He made very serious mistakes and ended up relegated to the bench.

The away campaign

Santa Fe suffered a lot every time it went out to play outside of Bogotá. They only won one game as a visitor this semester, against Deportivo Pasto, in altitude and weather conditions similar to those of Bogotá. But apart from that, he barely got a handful of draws that did not help him to fight for classification.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc​