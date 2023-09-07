Friday, September 8, 2023
Santa Fe takes valuable point in a great game against Deportivo Cali

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in Sports
Santa Fe takes valuable point in a great game against Deportivo Cali

Santa Fe vs. Junior

Santa Fe vs. Junior

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Santa Fe vs. Junior

They met in a match pending date 2 of the League.

It turned out great. Cali and Santa Fe sparks were sparked in the match of date 2 of the League and tied 2-2 in Palmaseca.

It was a good game in which both teams left their souls. At minute 33, Cali took the lead thanks to the score of Luis the ‘Chino’ Sandovalovercoming the defense and scoring 1-0 at the departure of Antony Silva.

The cardinal squad reacted and with a corner kick Yeison Moreno beat the sugar defense, scoring 1-1 at minute 40; however, the referee bismarck santiago he annulled the play due to the attacker’s alleged foul on his rival, and fortunately for Santa Fe the VAR called him to review the play… upon seeing the monitor, he confirmed the goal.

And beginning the second half (46′), Santa Fe came back and surprised: Éver Valencia made it 1-2 coming from behind and taking advantage of how Kevin Londoño pivoted.

Cali, who made a great effort not to lose, found the equalizer with a penalty that was reviewed in VAR by the central judge. After confirming, Sandoval was in charge of scoring the final 2-2 goal.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

