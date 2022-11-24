Santa Fe it does not surrender, when everything seems more difficult, and harder, more roars. That’s what he does best. And this Wednesday the roar took bites and claws. The lion beat Junior 2-3 in Barranquilla, and reached 8 points in group A of the League.

Santa Fe never surrenders, when there are adversities it is when it gets up stronger, that is its identity: it came from a draw at home against the same rival, and it was shaken at the point of roars in Barranquilla.

The lion went for everything

This Santa Fe was not intimidated by the weather, nor by the square, nor by the fact that the rival was using a new technician to see if the new broom swept well, but it did not sweep anything, not for now. This Junior who changed to Julio Comesaña by Arturo Reyes He did not wake up, he did not have the typical reaction of those who have a new boss.

The cardinal team, then, played determined to win, like someone who doesn’t have many more lives, like someone who really wants to reach the final. And he attacked, and played boldly, taking all the risks that were necessary in these instances. He had casualties, with his defense patched up as he has had lately, and with everything and that he fought.

.And forth they roared. Enamorado was an unbalancing player, who played with confidence, with a lot of air, his was the cardinal’s first great opportunity, a pike into the void, he gained speed, picked up the ball, entered the area and his shot deceived the goalkeeper Viera, who dived to the center, but how long is it, deflected the ball with the feet that did not expect it. It was a cardinal warning, a warning. The minute, the one who appeared was neyder moreno, and his shot was avoided, once again, by Viera. And there was another, Torres finished off into the sky when he was able to do it directly to the goal. But Santa Fe, wasting, was a gale, it blew and blew in the Metropolitan: it blew the air it needed.

Junior, local, team under reconstruction, did not sit idly by. Already Carlos Bacca He had had a shot that scared him. They had already protested a penalty that they were not given. So the game was intense on both sides. The final clarity was missing, the goal. It wasn’t in the first half, the songs, the anguish and the drama came in the second.

victory cardinal

First came the one from the cardinals, with a beautiful development of the game, from right to left, with short touches, the ball at the feet of the winger Mosquera who threw the center from below, perhaps in Junior they expected it from above, because they did not know how react, and in those Estupiñán came packed, almost crawling, almost in a sweep to not let that ball escape and connect it first, and inside, it was 0-1 with 55 minutes to go.

Junior was shaken, he felt hurt in the shark fin, and the most hurt was Bacca, who led a partial comeback. Ortiz cut an exit from Santa Fe and from there the tie was born when Pajoy crossed into the area and Bacca, lurking, entered between the center-backs without being seen and scored the tie, in 61 minutes. And there was more in Bacca’s repertoire, because at 65 it was Roca Sánchez who had a defective rejection, in short, it was more a pass to a rival, to Cetré, who preferred to touch before kicking, and Bacca, better positioned, put the second

In Santa Fe they couldn’t believe it, all the effort was going to the abyss. But it is Santa Fe, the one who gets up. The technician Alfredo Arias he chose to remove Morelo, and Morelo did not want to leave, that’s the way scorers are, but the change was made, and immediately, for the DT’s peace of mind, the equalizing play arrived, the center and the ball at Torres’s feet that He put the rifle, in full freedom, and inside the one for the 2-2 draw.

And the red fury did not stop, the gale blew again, the lions with new air went for more, and towards the end, when a tie left them both bored, there was a determined attack, Mosquera was knocked down in the area, and penalty. Mier was the one who accommodated the ball and his shot went inside, and with that Santa Fe fulfilled his mission, won with his fury and went on to partially lead group A.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

