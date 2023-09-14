Santa Fe takes a point from Boyacá: ties with visit to Chicó

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe vs. Junior
César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO
Santa Fe vs. Junior
They face each other on date 11 of Colombian soccer.
OF
Santa Femotivated by his recent victory in the Bogota classic against Millonarios, continues to add points in the League and this time he took a point during his visit to Boyacá Chicó, this Wednesday in Tuna, on matchday 11, with a 1-1 tie.
It was a complicated match for Santa Fe, who even brought out the goalkeeper as a figure Anthony Silvawho saved his goal on several occasions.
In fact, it was Chicó who opened the scoring at minute 19. It was Wilmar Cruz the one who took advantage of a lack of attention from defender José Aja and took a shot to beat the cardinal goalkeeper.
Santa Fe went forward in search of a tie, seeking clarity from Sambueza and Marrugo.
The tie came in the 40th minute, when Marrugo invented one of his geniuses, a high pass directly into the area and it was Ever Valencia, without dropping the ball, took his strong shot past the goalkeeper to make it 1-1.
The rest of the game was even, although the cardinal team seemed satisfied with the equality that allows them to continue adding in the standings, they already reached 19 points.
Of course, Chicó had dangerous plays such as a double shot that goalkeeper Silva saved well.
SPORTS
OF
#Santa #takes #point #Boyacá #ties #visit #Chicó
