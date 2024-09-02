Independiente Santa Fe saved a valuable draw in their visit to Junior de Barranquilla, at the Metropolitano stadium, 1-1, in the match of the 8th date of Colombian soccer, but they are left with the bad taste of having taken the victory.

The Cardinal team applied its strategy, went for the goal, found it, and then defended itself with sharp claws to withstand the onslaught of the coastal team. Its strategy was not enough.

Santa Fe started winning with a goal by Edward López, in the 27th minute. A goal that took the Junior players by surprise, who were obliged to win.

By then Santa Fe had already lost its goalkeeper due to injury. Andres MarmolejoIn the second half, Eduard López was sent off after he brought down Yimmi Chará on a dangerous counterattack and was shown the red card.

Santa Fe dedicated itself to defending itself, although in the second half it had a dangerous action with a shot by Hugo Rodallega.

But holding on in those conditions was very difficult. In the 78th minute, there was a foul in the area by Albornoz on José Enamorado and a penalty was awarded: Andrés Rodríguez kicked well and scored the 1-1.

In the end, Santa Fe finished the match with its tongue hanging out and took a point that in any case is vital, while Junior suffers from losing points at home.

