The government of Santa Fe announced on Tuesday the suspension of scheduled non-urgent surgeries in public hospitals from April 1, as part of a contingency plan in the face of the increase in coronavirus cases.

The measure adopted by the provincial Ministry of Health is completed with the re-functionalization of operating rooms to enable more beds, the ministry reported in a statement.

The provincial health secretary, Jorge Prieto, explained that “all the measures are within the framework of a contingency plan” aimed at controlling the advance of the pandemic.

According to Télam, one of the measures establishes “the suspension of these surgeries that can be postponed, that is, those that do not compromise the life of the patient.”

For his part, the director of the Third Level of Health, Rodrigo Mediavilla, added that within the contingency plan it is contemplated that “The areas of the operating room that are going to be little used, are also subjected to a re-functionalization”.

“In this way, we can have more places, transforming them into intensive care units,” added the official.

In this context, Mediavilla anticipated that another measure that the provincial government is analyzing is the “regionalization of referrals.”

“This is something that was organized during 2020 to enable that, if the situation was developing in a very complex way in the city of Rosario, patients could be referred to the city of Santa Fe and vice versa, if the occupation of beds was saturating plus the health system of the city of Santa Fe, “said the official.

GRB